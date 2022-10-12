WeWork India launches campaign with three product films

Commenting on the extended leg of the campaign, Megha Agarwal, head of brand and marketing, WeWork India said, “We started with our brand film that is a true representation of our brand and brings out the very essence of WeWork India. Delving deeper into our innovative offerings, the product films provide greater detail into how WeWork India plays a catalyst in your journey to greatness. We are excited to take this conversation one step further and inspire individuals and enterprises to find their greatness. ”

Together, these product films showcase the breadth of workspace solutions at WeWork India, positioning it as a one-stop flexible workspace solutions provider. The films will be promoted via a 360 campaign - amplified through ATL (Above The Line) with digital being the prime medium and BTL (Below The Line) to demonstrate the benefits of its wide range of offerings to consumers.