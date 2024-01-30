What Are You Saying (W.A.Y.S.) secures integrated marketing mandate from the house of Metro Brands Limited

We are elated to partner with a heritage brand like Metro Brands and join them in their journey of delivering excellence to the Indian consumer. We're excited about taking an iconic global brand like FILA forward in India and add our creative vision to its existing legacy. With FITFLOP, we're presented with the opportunity to bring a truly fantastic product to the Indian consumer & help shape its presence and identity in the country. It is incredibly exciting to be a part of both the brands' expansion and growth story in India. We are super excited to work with the team at Metro Brands and build campaigns that make the world go "What Are You Saying!”, said Radhika Varma, co-founder & head of business growth at What Are You Saying.