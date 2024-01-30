What Are You Saying (W.A.Y.S.) secures integrated marketing mandate from the house of Metro Brands Limited

The mandate extends up to MBL's FILA and FitFlop.
What Are You Saying (W.A.Y.S.), an integrated marketing agency based out of Mumbai has won the creative and digital marketing mandate for FILA & FitFlop, from the house of Metro Brands Limited (MBL).
FILA is a sport-inspired fashion brand while, FitFlop is a UK-based footwear brand known for footwear in the world. The brands have partnered with What Are You Saying to deliver solutions across online and offline channels as they aim to expand their footprint across the country and strengthen business.
What Are You Saying will be handling the creative integrated marketing which includes digital communication strategy, content creation and design, ORM, media planning, influencer marketing, etc. The footwear category holds a lot of competition and What Are You Saying will work in sync with MBL to create campaigns that helps the brand expand its customer base and build customer loyalty.
Deepika Deepti, sr. VP– marketing, MBL said, “We partnered with W.A.Y.S. for their creative agility and proven ability to carve impactful narratives that resonate with our diverse audience. We're excited about the journey ahead as we continue to shape engaging narratives and drive unprecedented success for Metro Brands."
We are elated to partner with a heritage brand like Metro Brands and join them in their journey of delivering excellence to the Indian consumer. We're excited about taking an iconic global brand like FILA forward in India and add our creative vision to its existing legacy. With FITFLOP, we're presented with the opportunity to bring a truly fantastic product to the Indian consumer & help shape its presence and identity in the country. It is incredibly exciting to be a part of both the brands' expansion and growth story in India. We are super excited to work with the team at Metro Brands and build campaigns that make the world go "What Are You Saying!”, said Radhika Varma, co-founder & head of business growth at What Are You Saying.