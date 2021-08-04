What can India’s rising sportswomen endorse?

Bhalla says that talent managers and brands will have to do their bit to make these names a strong brand. “Things aren’t going to change immediately. There will be a spike for sure, but it's going to take at least 3-5 years of consistent work for things to really change. The talent management companies in the sports arena need to start investing more time in these athletes. They need to promote them and create an ecosystem where the brands are attracted to their talent.”

“Also, brands have to become a little bit more audacious and take more risks. They need to see that there is a lot of relevance in doing this association, even if the face is not as well known as that of an actress. And, this can happen at a fraction of the price that they will probably pay to the actress,” adds Bhalla.