What does PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local’ push mean for independent ad agencies?

The government doesn’t willingly discriminate against small agencies, but every time there is a tender that comes out – one requirement is the size of the agency. If the turnover required is, say, Rs 100 crore, you need to take into account that no independent agency in the history of this country has ever reached that number. It might be more attainable if the turnover is set at Rs 20-30 crore. The only agencies that can make inroads in situations like this are the agencies that are 100 per cent owned by a network. You also need to understand that whenever a Korean or a Japanese client comes to India, they don’t go through the entire agency ecosystem. They opt for agencies that are owned by Korean or Japanese networks, in India.