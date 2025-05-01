What kind of brands could Vaibhav Suryavanshi possibly endorse?

That Vaibhav Suryavanshi was not yet born when the Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in 2008 is striking enough. That he recently became the youngest centurion in the tournament’s history, scoring a blistering 101 off just 38 balls against the Gujarat Titans, is even more so.

Advertisment

At just 14 years old, he has captured the public imagination and the attention of India’s ever-eager marketers.

The IPL has long served as a launchpad for brand ambassadors, especially those whose exploits promise long-term stardom. Suryavanshi, being youthful and fearless, is a perfect fit for this role. But therein lies a dilemma: many brands are simply off-limits.

Endorsing alcohol, fantasy gaming or razors would be plainly inappropriate. Even fast food and sugary soft drinks present awkward optics for a teenager in elite sport.

He may have outgrown the target audience for products such as Bournvita or Complan but is likely still too young for most caffeinated beverages. Nor can he yet drive, shave, or plausibly promote financial services. The field narrows quickly.

Still, there are options. “I’m pretty sure 14-year-old Vaibhav’s blistering ton will have a number of brands making a beeline for him,” says Sambit Mohanty, head of creative at McCann Worldgroup South & North.

He reckons milk supplements for youngsters like Boost or Complan that claim to enhance your growth/energy seem like a logical choice.

“Not to mention the Swiggys and Myntras of the world that may line up with some quirky take or other. Sports brands, e.g., Adidas or Puma, may also consider signing him on for his future potential. I also wouldn’t put Cadbury’s off the list, considering a lot of teenagers would find the lad cute,” he adds.

For now, Suryavanshi may feature best in a supporting role. Santosh Padhi, founder and chief creative at INTO Creative, sees potential in a David-versus-Goliath narrative. He may be a child, but his talent is anything but, he notes. Suryavanshi’s role in advertising, at least initially, will likely complement rather than carry a campaign.

(L-R) Sambit Mohanty, Santosh Padhi, Nikhil Narayanan

Padhi draws a parallel with Olympian Abhinav Bindra endorsing an eyewear brand—symbolic. “If you use him for the right reasons, the brand association becomes meaningful. Otherwise, it risks becoming a gimmick.”

A key consideration, especially in the social-media era, is screen presence. “If Suryavanshi picks up the ease of a Tendulkar, Kohli or Dhoni in front of the camera over time, he will go far,” Padhi adds.

Not everyone is convinced. Nikhil Narayanan, head of creative strategy and brand director at Zlade, a grooming brand, urges restraint. “He's 14. Let him be. Brands should ideally wait until he is a legal adult.”

There is wisdom in that. Sport’s history is littered with prodigies who faltered under the weight of premature fame and commercialisation. Ultimately, it is performance and personality on and off the field that will determine Suryavanshi’s brand journey. For now, a little patience may be the most valuable endorsement of all.

Cover image credit: Rajasthan Royals/X