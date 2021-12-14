What made Laxmi Foods advertise on Times Square billboard?

Executed by Togglehead India, the Canada-based South Asian food brand’s campaign aims to reach out to its core consumers in New York.
Laxmi Foods was recently featured on a Times Square billboard in New York. The outdoor ad, executed by Togglehead India, was an extension of the Canada-based South Asian food brand’s 2021 Diwali campaign that featured actress and brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty.
It is interesting to see the wholesale distribution company featured on a Times Square billboard.
Krish Ramnani, co-founder & director, Togglehead India, tells afaqs!, “The insight behind getting featured on Times Square was that the brand’s core consumer essentially belongs to South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. And, as per our research, the most densely populated place with the core target audience is New York.”
Ramnani adds that it was the agency’s idea to get the brand featured on Times Square. The brand’s campaign brief was to simply reach out to its core consumers.
This also marks the onset of the brand’s 50 years legacy campaign that will be rolled out next year (2022). It is a digital-led campaign that will be amplified over various platforms.
The feature on Times Square lasted for a day. Apart from outdoor media, the campaign also had television and print ads, as a part of its media mix.