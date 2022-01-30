“What plans for Valentine’s Day?” hurts; Cadbury 5 Star is giving you an out from the wound this year

But it goes against its sibling Dairy Milk that loves to ask “how far will you go for love?”
Some questions hurt. “What are you doing on Valentine’s Day?” wounds. Come February and all the singles will want to ban social media on 14 February; watching or hearing couples drowning in the red pool of love feels like a cruel punishment.
Cadbury 5 Star, the chocolate bar from Mondelez, has decided to give you an out this year, an alibi if you must. In what feels like taking a leaf out of Bruce Wayne’s playbook, the chocolate brand has bought an island on the Arabian Sea and offers you a chance to spend 14 February on it away from the din of roses, heart-shaped chocolates, and everything red. Oh yes, red is banned on the island.
But, like all good things in life, there’s a caveat. You need to scan the QR code on these special Cadbury 5 Star wrappers to win your escape from Valentine’s Day. A pretty cool way to extend the brand’s ‘Do Nothing’ philosophy especially on a day when your performance matters, a lot.
What’s more interesting and funny is the competition 5 Star now has with its sibling Cadbury Dairy Milk which, for decades. has become the most common gift and expression of Valentine’s Day. “How far will you go for love?” is the question Dairy Milk Silk asks in its ads.
"Not much" say the viewers pleased with 5 Star’s move. We only wonder if we will see Rahul Gandhi and Salman Khan on this island.
The 5 Star offer is not applicable in Tamil Nadhu because the Tamil Nadu Prize Schemes (Prohibition) Act, 1979, prohibits the selection of winners based on lucky draws or lots.
