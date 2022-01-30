“What plans for Valentine’s Day?” hurts; Cadbury 5 Star is giving you an out from the wound this year

Cadbury 5 Star, the chocolate bar from Mondelez, has decided to give you an out this year, an alibi if you must. In what feels like taking a leaf out of Bruce Wayne’s playbook, the chocolate brand has bought an island on the Arabian Sea and offers you a chance to spend 14 February on it away from the din of roses, heart-shaped chocolates, and everything red. Oh yes, red is banned on the island.