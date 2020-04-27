What's a wildlife safari brand got to say about the lockdown?

Humans are locked down and animals are roaming free. This is what Jungle Trail's new campaign is all about - animals reclaiming their lost habitat.
This lockdown has undoubtedly been one of the most difficult times but on the other hand, animals have been cherishing every bit of this phase. For a change, animals can now roam freely while the humans remain captive in their homes, much like an exchange of roles.
While this phase came out as a much-awaited opportunity for nature to heal itself and the animals to reclaim their lost habitats. Jungle trail, a travel company that organizes wildlife tours to a host of destinations across India, wanted to urge people to stay home and appreciate the freedom that the animals are enjoying. Jungle trail has also initiated a campaign that gives us a picture of how these animals are making the most of this time.
Since everyone is locked inside their homes, Bhavik Parikh, Director of Jungle Trail wanted to create a campaign that helps people see the brighter side of things. "We wanted to highlight how this is a much-awaited opportunity for animals to enjoy their freedom - Something they've been missing for years," he says.
While their segment of business has obviously slowed down due to this pandemic, Bhavik says that he would rather see the bigger picture. “Rather than looking at this from a monetary point of view, this is a much-needed break. Nature is rejuvenating more than ever before, which is one positive our industry must take out of this.” he adds.
When asked if there could be a possibility of having online safaris, Bhavik states that there could be scope for online safaris in the near future. “But I don't think a virtual or online experience can match up to the charm of going for a safari in real.”
About the design and the ideas that went in behind the design, Deepak Singh, former CCO at YAAP and Social Street shares, “When we got the brief of the campaign, we saw it as an opportunity to spread positivity amongst people. At the same time, we thought that we could show people a completely different side of the world of animals. After years and years of humans inhabiting their spaces, the animals have finally been able to reclaim them and enjoy their freedom. Keeping this in mind, each of the ads in the campaign brings to life the story of one such animal who is roaming around free and is having a great time. The design of the ads also represents finding a positive amidst all the chaos, which is also what we are all facing as a society right now.”
While understanding how he thought the campaign would impact the audience, Singh tells us “The idea was to make people see the brighter side of the lockdown. While also making them realize as to how harsh the human race has been over the years, for inhabiting spaces that never belonged to it in the first place. We hope that the campaign inspires people to hold on to the learnings that we're getting during this time, and behave appropriately even after all this is over.”