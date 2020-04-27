What's a wildlife safari brand got to say about the lockdown?

About the design and the ideas that went in behind the design, Deepak Singh, former CCO at YAAP and Social Street shares, “When we got the brief of the campaign, we saw it as an opportunity to spread positivity amongst people. At the same time, we thought that we could show people a completely different side of the world of animals. After years and years of humans inhabiting their spaces, the animals have finally been able to reclaim them and enjoy their freedom. Keeping this in mind, each of the ads in the campaign brings to life the story of one such animal who is roaming around free and is having a great time. The design of the ads also represents finding a positive amidst all the chaos, which is also what we are all facing as a society right now.”