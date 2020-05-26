What's with Karan Johar colouring his hair on his birthday?

Well that was an ad for Godrej Expert! The actor had been building up for it since he shared his first grey hair look on May 5.
If you are one of those who are to celebrate their birthdays amidst the lockdown, what are your plans? Well, whatever they may be, Indian film director and producer Karan Johar who celebrated his birthday yesterday coloured his hair on his big-day. But what’s so big about it?
Johar shared an Instagram video of himself colouring his greys black to ‘get his sexy self again’. Take a closer look... it's an ad for the hair colour brand from the house of Godrej - Godrej Expert Rich Creme.
In the one-minute-30-second long video, produced in paid partnership with Godrej Expert, Johar cleverly mentions the hair colour brand as ‘Anushka wala colour’, hinting to the past ads by the company featuring brand ambassador Anushka Sharma.
The actor had on May 5 shared a picture of himself on Insta, captioned ‘Available for father roles’ – apparently the first look of him in the grey hair.
He was also seen in a video conversation with actor Varun Dhawan discussing his new grey hair look.
In the video shared yesterday by KJ, he does a quick tutorial on ‘how to use the product’. He is seen cutting the product sachets, mixing it well and in passing he also shows the coloring process. Post the hair wash, he takes another (pout) selfie using hashtag #ColorLikeKaran and hopes it goes viral.