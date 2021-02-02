What’s Your Problem wins creative mandate for The Online Rummy Federation

The agency was onboarded after a multi-agency pitch and has created a multi-lingual campaign across TV and print.
What’s Your Problem (a Wondrlab company) has bagged the creative business of The Online Rummy Foundation (TORF). TORF is a not-for-profit association established to guide and support online rummy in providing sustainable and healthy entertainment to players across India.
The agency was onboarded after a multi-agency pitch and has created a multi-lingual campaign across TV and print. The campaign features Suresh, an online rummy enthusiast who explains the safety guidelines TORF has established for its members through different analogies. The message remains the same – moderation is the key to enjoying life and the best way to enjoy playing is by playing responsibly.
Commenting on the campaign, Sameer Barde, CEO, The Online Rummy Federation, said, "At TORF, we believe that in order to create a safe environment for online rummy, players must be allowed to set limits on themselves and play responsibly – just like in other areas of life, like the stock market or when using a credit card. This campaign highlights TORF's role in enabling these guardrails so that both operators and players can enjoy a better environment.”
Amit Akali, Co-Founder and CCO, Wondrlab, added, "We were excited to work on a challenging category like online rummy, where winning the consumer's trust is of utmost importance. The trick to enjoying online rummy safely is to play in moderation, and this campaign demonstrates that. We chose the character of Suresh to be the face of the campaign as he represents the calm, rational and positive online rummy player who plays for fun but always within limits."