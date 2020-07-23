What’s Your Problem wins Integrated AOR for ZEE5’s new content creation and viewing platform, HiPi

Speaking on the same, Tejas Mehta, COO, What’s Your Problem explains, “This was a perfect opportunity for us as it is in sync with things we believe in and have always done. HiPi gives us the opportunity to do more of new age marketing and connect with the youth across India. This is a brand where one cannot draw a line between various forms of media. In fact the task was to make all of this work in tandem. For an agency like us that constantly endeavours for integration of streams, we couldn’t ask for more. It is a matter of pride and we are eager to put our expertise to the best use. On a personal note, HiPi is a homegrown social media platform of its kind and working on this launch is pretty exciting. We look forward to building India’s biggest creator platform, together with the Zee5 team.”