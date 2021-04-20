What's Your Problem's new ad for Spotify harps on its Family plan

The campaign stems from the insight that in India, when a person upgrades anything in India, they try to upgrade their entire family with them.
What’s Your Problem (a Wondrlab company), a Mumbai-based integrated agency, has created a new campaign for Spotify to promote the audio streaming platform’s Premium Family plan. Priced at INR 199 per month, this plan enables up to six members of the family to share the joy of music through an ad-free experience, and the option to download and play songs offline.
The campaign stems from a simple insight – culturally when a person upgrades anything in India, they try to upgrade their entire family with them. The film shows two different situations, displaying how with Spotify’s Premium Family plan, the protagonist ensures that their family has access to uninterrupted music. The films attempt to strike a chord with the viewers with their light-hearted and spirited tone.
Amit Akali, Founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab, said, “Every family has that one person who is the 'expert' everyone else relies on. The film explores this dynamic and when it comes to music, resolves it for the family. We wanted to keep the film as real as possible, and kudos to Harsha for bringing it alive. Especially the situation of the dad who sings horribly but enthusiastically, I think most Indians can relate to that.”
