What's Your Problem's new ad for Spotify harps on its Family plan

Amit Akali, Founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab, said, “Every family has that one person who is the 'expert' everyone else relies on. The film explores this dynamic and when it comes to music, resolves it for the family. We wanted to keep the film as real as possible, and kudos to Harsha for bringing it alive. Especially the situation of the dad who sings horribly but enthusiastically, I think most Indians can relate to that.”