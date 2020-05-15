WhatsApp launches new campaign to flatten misinformation curve

“WhatsApp has taken proactive steps to support MyGov in its endeavour to ensure that people have access to accurate and verified information. Through partnerships with various stakeholders and institutions, together we are making credible information available to everyone. We can all play a part in flattening the misinformation curve, and it all starts with being mindful of the information we choose to share with our communities and loved ones. The right information about Dos and Don'ts also helps in driving behavioural change, so very vital in dealing with this pandemic. We urge people to rely on the MyGov helpline and reach out for timely and reliable health information.” said Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov and President & CEO, National e-Governance Division