WhatsApp launches new campaign to flatten misinformation curve

Called 'Check it before you share it', it reminds people of their responsibility to double-check the facts before forwarding messages.
WhatsApp, the messaging application giant, has launched a campaign to flatten the misinformation curve that has plagued the nation during the lockdown.
Called 'Check it before you share it', "This campaign acts as a simple and powerful reminder that it is the responsibility of everyone to double-check the facts before forwarding messages to flatten the misinformation curve. It tries to inculcate a behaviour that urges users to gain more information about the messages they receive through any of the many ways, like reaching out to the MyGov helpline to receive crucial updates or searching the web," says WhatsApp in a press release.
This campaign is the app's latest campaign after its MyGov helpline initiative.
The MyGov helpline (+919013151515) was an earlier initiative from the messaging app. It was a chatbot which people could ask questions to and in return, get the accurate and verified answers about Coronavirus.
Shivnath Thukral, India Head of Public Policy for WhatsApp says, “WhatsApp takes the safety of its users very seriously. People across the country are relying on WhatsApp to talk to their loved ones, doctors, teachers and businesses during this challenging time. Our priority is to empower people to directly connect with health officials and government agencies to rely on these credible sources to receive verified updates during the pandemic. This campaign helps convey our collective responsibility and the need to always verify before sharing information.”
“WhatsApp has taken proactive steps to support MyGov in its endeavour to ensure that people have access to accurate and verified information. Through partnerships with various stakeholders and institutions, together we are making credible information available to everyone. We can all play a part in flattening the misinformation curve, and it all starts with being mindful of the information we choose to share with our communities and loved ones. The right information about Dos and Don'ts also helps in driving behavioural change, so very vital in dealing with this pandemic. We urge people to rely on the MyGov helpline and reach out for timely and reliable health information.” said Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov and President & CEO, National e-Governance Division