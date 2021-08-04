Whatsapp's new ad campaign highlights privacy when messaging

In addition to these lead films, the campaign will be amplified through radio and OOH and will include content tailor-made for Instagram and Facebook in the form of vertical short format stories, Gifs and Motion posters to drive relevance.

The campaign has been conceptualised by BBDO India. Josy Paul, Chairman, BBDO India comments “WhatsApp is like your living room, private and intimate. It’s that safe place where we can all thrive. That’s our truth. And that’s what we set out to capture through relatable stories and moments. The campaign brings to life the joy of privacy in all its everyday drama and diversity. Interestingly, in the films, you never know what’s the exchange between the characters. You can’t see their messages. That’s private. But you get the feeling. It’s privacy that leads to beautiful moments of progress.”