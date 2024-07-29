WhatsApp’s new campaign focuses on protecting the privacy of those living away from home

Shimit Amin, film director, said, “Interpreting and representing the true meaning of privacy that WhatsApp offers is both a challenge and a great opportunity. For this campaign, WhatsApp wanted to capture the essence of people feeling safe and empowered to have private conversations when they’re away from home and their loved ones. Our protagonist, Ikbir's story is one that will resonate with the millions of Indians who leave their homes and families in search of better opportunities, looking to do more with their lives but need the privacy to be vulnerable and connect with their loved ones, no matter how far away from home they are.”