Whattay Garmi, Whattay refreshing remarks ‘Bhai’ for Pepsi’s new spot

It’s the cola giant’s summer campaign and an extension of its Har Ghoont Mein Swag campaign.
Pepsi’s new ad featuring actor Salman Khan seems to have one aim – quench your thirst and offer a more refreshing experience. The cola giant claims it is best suited for this task because independent research conducted by Nielsen establishes that Pepsi is now even “More Refreshing.”
45-seconds long, we see Khan and his friends enjoying a game of carrom on a hot summer day. At the same time, another friend is hooked on the phone talking to his girlfriend. Seeing this budding romance, Salman’s friend exclaims ‘Whattay ashiq’. Participating in the cheeky banter, Salman Khan says “Whattay Garmi” and pulls out a chilled bottle of Pepsi, takes a swig and proclaims ‘Whattay refreshing!” with Swag.
Commenting on the campaign launch, PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Pepsi has always been the choice of the SWAG generation and with summers approaching, the brand is offering an even more refreshing proposition to consumers. We have received great feedback on the product and fueled by this positive sentiment, we have launched a quirky 360-degree campaign to ensure that our consumers enjoy Pepsi like never before.”
While Bhai quenches thirsts with Pepsi on a hot summer day, it was only in December last year when he asked "Thand lag rahi hai? Toh ek thandi Pepsi ho jaaye?" clad in a fur-lined jacket standing in thick snow.