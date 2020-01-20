When a Google product got in the way of a Google ad...

In the course of the ad, different family members are heard asking different things of the Nest Mini in different voices, accents, and languages. This is part of Google's attempt to make the device more user-friendly and literally speak to the users in the language that they're most comfortable with. An official Google blog post mentions that the assistant is now available in more than 90 countries, and assists more than 500 million people every month to get things done across smart speakers and Smart Displays, phones, TVs, cars and more. Google Assistant also offers content translation services across 42 languages, such as Hindi, German and Spanish. The Nest Mini tends to be one of the popular devices that users purchase when they're experimenting with buying a home assistant for the first time. Here's a detailed video on how the Google Assistant works.