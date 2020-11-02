When a water heater positioned itself as a germ-killing ally...

Racold's latest campaign is titled #DontBeAHeaterHitesh, conceptualised by WATConsult and features the protagonist with a penchant for using heat to kill germs.
Heat kills germs and this is the insight that Racold water heater's new campaign is based on. With the onset of the festive season, Racold has launched a new digital campaign titled #DontBeAHeaterHitesh. The campaign is built around the central character, ‘Heater Hitesh’, who has a penchant for heating things up to kill the germs on the surface (even flammable surfaces like sofa cushions). It is divided into a two-part digital film series which has a very fresh and humorous narrative.
The campaign, #DontBeAHeaterHitesh, conceptualised by WATConsult, the globally awarded hybrid digital agency from the house of dentsu International, is built upon two interesting everyday behaviours that one might see in an average Indian household.
The first film points out the health and hygiene practices followed by people to keep themselves safe from the germs and the second film shows the nuances people go through for getting the hot water at just the right temperature, if one doesn't have the right water heater. Both the behaviours are depicted in a very endearing and comical way through ‘Heater Hitesh’.
Both the films bring out the unique key features of Racold’s most stylish and technologically upbeat product range, ‘Omnis’. While the first film highlights the ‘Omnis Lux Plus’ range which has a unique Silver Ion technology that actively stops proliferation of bacteria to provide clean and healthy water for bath, the second film focuses on ‘Omnis Wi-Fi’ that has an intelligent ‘Smart Bath Logic’ function for customising the bathing requirement, thus saving precious electricity as select models in Omnis Wi-Fi are 5-star energy efficient rated products.
Vikram Raman, Vice President, Marketing and E-Commerce, Ariston Thermo India Pvt. Ltd. Commented, “Racold is a brand synonymous with breakthrough innovation be it with our range of innovative products or our marketing campaigns. The main objective of this campaign is to let consumers know about the unique features of our Omnis range of water heater. I am sure that people will love this humour and ‘Heater Hitesh’ will have a long lasting impact on people’s minds.”
Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult added, “With its Silver Ion technology and Wi-Fi enabled water heaters, Racold’s Omnis range is definitely a step-up in its sector, simply making the lives of its consumers easier. Therefore, the campaign creatively highlights the convenience of the product along with capturing its unique set of features. The videos seamlessly place it as the answer for the water heating problems generally faced in our homes, especially during the winter months. The humorous tone of the videos and the extravagant protagonist makes the technologically oriented product feel familiar and a more acceptable fixture for our homes.”
The campaign will further extend to multiple digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and OTT apps, employing various methods of marketing like video promotions and search ads, by using different formats of the videos like shorter cuts, among others.