When Aakash Institute said it will turn students into problem solvers

Two ads for Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a test preparatory services brand, from Sideways Consulting, challenge the common perception of competitive exam coaching as a ‘necessary evil’. Instead, it aims to reframe coaching as a valuable support system that empowers young Indian students to succeed in a complex and uncertain future.

This campaign marks a significant rebranding effort for Aakash. It is not just a set of communication films, but the start of a 360-degree rollout where the idea of a ‘problem solver’ will be brought alive across multiple touchpoints.

From meaningful interactions in classrooms to new academic rituals, to student-first merchandise and revamped in-centre experiences—Aakash is embedding this philosophy across its ecosystem.

Deepak Mehrotra, MD and CEO, of AESL stated, “Aakash, our legacy has always been built on results. But we believe it’s time to talk about the ‘how’, not just the ‘what’. Because true success lies in developing problem solvers—young people who can think clearly, act with resilience, and navigate complexity. This campaign reflects our larger vision for education and what we believe coaching should stand for in today’s world.”

Abhijit Avasthi, founder, of Sideways added, “The coaching space has become very transactional—more about scores, less about substance. But Aakash has always stood for more. We wanted to tell a story that felt honest, grounded, and meaningful—something that students and parents truly find value in. The campaign calls for a genuine dialogue about the future of learning, surpassing conventional coaching approaches.