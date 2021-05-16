When basketball great LeBron James did a salsa for a new, and his first, Mountain Dew spot 

He joined PepsiCo in March this year after having endorsed Coca-Cola for the last 17 years.
“Who would I be if I snoozed? Skipped a practice? If I got distracted ... If I’d lost sight of my goals,” asks basketball great LeBron James in his first ad for PepsiCo’s MTN Dew Rise Energy.
The FMCG giant pulled off a giant coup in March this year when it convinced James to leave rival Coca-Cola, which he had endorsed for 17 years, and play for the other team.
Produced by TBWA\Chiat\Day NY and directed by critically-acclaimed director F. Gary Gray (of The Italian Job, Friday, and The Fate of the Furious fame), the 60-second spot features a world where James, like most ordinary mortals, prefers to hit the snooze button.
Instead of sweating and playing hard on the court, we see the Los Angeles Lakers legend skip practice a few times, order pizza, mow the lawn, and even become a salsa instructor.
“Na, I choose to rise…,” says James in response, and we’re immediately transported to a scene where he is working out and pushing his limits.
MTN Dew Rise Energy is a beverage with antioxidants, vitamins A and C, Zinc for immune support, and citicoline and caffeine that offer a mental boost. It has zero added sugar, 25 calories and fruit juice.
"Energy management remains a priority for consumers, and we're excited to be working with LeBron to show how MTN Dew Rise Energy can be that morning energy to help you seize the day," said Fabiola Torres, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of the PepsiCo energy category.
"As the new campaign shows, LeBron truly embodies the MTN Dew Rise Energy brand. It's all about dedication, motivation, and seizing the new opportunities that every morning brings."