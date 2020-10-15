When Google Nest Mini helped Nancy D’Costa prep for the role of Rani Laxmibai…

… And her entire family too used the digital voice assistant to help her ace the play.
When you were selected to perform at a school play, did your family jump with joy, drop everything they had, and put in hours and hours to help you prep for the role? Probably not. But for Nancy D’Costa, who has been selected to play the role of Jhansi Ki Rani, it’s a different world altogether.
The moment Nancy’s family heard about her upcoming performance, they turned to their Google Nest Mini to help her not just prepare for the role but become Rani Laxmibai herself. From understanding her role in the Indian freedom movement to practising battle moves and even set a reminder for the play, there is no stone left unturned.
An interesting aspect of the ad is how normalized is the use of a voice-powered digital assistant and to such an extent that the grandpa uses it effortlessly too.
The ad’s YouTube description reads, “Google Nest Mini has the best of Google. Get answers from Search, play music from YouTube Music, get directions from Maps, and organise your day with Calendar - all of this with the help of Google Assistant.”
A link in the description takes us to Flipkart’s website where you can buy the voice assistant. While it retails at Rs 4,499, the e-commerce company offers a discount of 11 per cent and you can buy the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for Rs 3,999.