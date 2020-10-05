When ‘Kumbhakarna’ endorsed a Wakefit mattress

Created by Wakefit’s in-house team and Spring Marketing Capital, the 54-second ad details how old and standard mattress had ruined Kumbhakarna’s precious sleep to such an extent that he woke up three months early from his six-month sleep cycle. But, to his relief, he found that you can now have the Wakefit memory foam mattress home-delivered. And once the mattress arrives and is spread on the bed, it takes a few seconds for the mighty Kumbhakarna to doze off like a baby.