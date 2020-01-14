When Manish Bhatt made a silent case for design...

Over a call, when we asked him about what motivated him to try this unique presentation, Bhatt shared that the presentation was a humble reminder to people that the context is important. “I have tried to define design in my own language, as rearrangement or disruption of elements against the backdrop of context to blend in or stand out. We have portrayed each of our clients as designs in the presentation - each in different context. And no spoken words gave us the scope to use music in the backdrop, to make it more engaging.”