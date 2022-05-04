When maternity break becomes work experience on your resume, thanks to Tanishq

Nisha Singhania, director and co-founder of Infectious Advertising, had this to say about the ad, “As always, it is another masterpiece from Tanishq. A completely new take on motherhood and maternity breaks, but so true and relevant. I think motherhood teaches a woman a lot, which she can implement in her work life. It’s also a wake-up call to companies to relook at the way they perceive women who’ve taken a break and are ready to return.”