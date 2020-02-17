When 'Netflix and Chill' goes South

"At a time when brands are coming out with mushy content around Valentine's day, Netflix talks about a breakup - this means that Netflix has gone beyond being just for an occasion and has become an essential part of daily lives. Netflix also goes through the cycles of a breakup with the people in the video. There's barely any dialogue in the film so it relies heavily on the actors' emotions. The whole tone of the movie is bittersweet and even in the end, when the heroine has maxed out the devices on the account, the actor ends with a smile - this is a reference to Stranger Things and it was quite nicely done," Bala concludes.