When Panasonic washing machine claimed to keep your 'kapdo ki immunity' intact

Shirish Agarwal, Head Brand & Marketing Communication, Panasonic India told us, "... as much we focus on keeping our hands clean by washing them and using sanitisers, keeping our clothes germs-free is also important as they are our first layer of protection. Keeping this as the core concept, we conceptualised the digital campaign #KapdoKiImmunity wherein clothes just like humans, are sharing their feelings about the current scenario."