When Rahul Dravid lost his cool courtesy of CRED

Dravid wants to beat up people and says he’s the gunda of Indranagar.
Rahul Dravid, retired Indian cricketer and the poster man for chill has lost his cool. Yes, you read it right. The unthinkable has become reality.
In a spot for CRED, ‘Jammy’ as he is popularly called loses his cool while stuck in traffic. From egging someone for a fight to spilling liquid on a car’s window to yelling “Indranagar ka gunda hun main”.
In the ad description, the former cricketer says, “Hi, this is Rahul Dravid writing the description for this video. Sorry, I lost my temper there. I am meditating these days. Well, I am just writing this to let you know that CRED truly rewards you every time you pay your credit card bills on time. They are good people.”
Tanmay Bhat, stand-up comic and co-founder, AIB (a now-defunct comedy collective) who was the brains behind CRED’s first campaign last year tweeted, “who wants a behind the scenes vlog of this?”
He wrote this ad along with Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai, and Vishal Dayama. Ayappa KM, founder, Early Man Film directed it.