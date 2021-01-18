When reel life Harshad Mehta recommends Duroflex mattress

Speaking about the association, Smita Murarka, vice president – marketing and e-commerce, Duroflex, said, “Buying unbranded mattresses is a widespread cultural behaviour in this category. Often consumers are persuaded against their own self-interest to buy unbranded mattresses for short-term benefits like price. As a brand committed to helping India sleep better, we want to educate people about the long-term detrimental effects of sleeping on an unbranded mattress for health and hygiene.”