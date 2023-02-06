When Roger Federer promoted the Solana Hackathon

Like the G.O.A.T’s single-handed backhand, you would have never seen this coming.
Sometimes seeing is not believing. One has to vigorously rub their eyes to confirm what they are seeing. Watching tennis legend Roger Federer promote the upcoming Solana Hackathon (dubbed as the GRIZZLYTHON) is proof.
“I am tennis legend Federer and this is how I became the world’s greatest player,” says Federer before revealing the tricks that made him the G.O.A.T.
Tanmay Bhat served the video on his LinkedIn page. He is one of the main faces behind the viral CRED campaigns.
Hackathons are events where individuals or groups build software in a short amount of time. In this case, the winners “will pitch to leading investors at an exclusive demo day.”