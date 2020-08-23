When Scotch-Brite got unexpected fame in a fictitious hospital

Well, well, well… Scotch-Brite, which is owned by 3M Company, an American multinational conglomerate, is the talk of the town again.

Recently, communication consultant Karthik Srinivasan had called out the brand for its India logo which, along with the brand name, includes a woman with a ’bindi’ on her forehead. He tried to draw attention to the fact that such a logo helps reinforce existing gender stereotypes and sexism in society, and that cleaning isn’t a woman’s job alone.