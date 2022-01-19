When ShemarooMe responded to Society Tea’s outdoor ad

It is interesting to see the two brands indulge in ’masala gupshup’ through their outdoor ads, executed by Ogilvy.
We frequently come across fun banters between brands on social media channels. While undertaking such ambush marketing is quite common on digital media, it needs to be executed tactfully for a relatively expensive medium like outdoor.
This ShemarooMe’s billboard is tactfully placed and attempts to strike a conversation with Mumbai-based Society Tea’s outdoor ad. While it's a three-year-old campaign it is again doing the rounds on social media.
“Masala nahi toh mazaa nahi,” says Society Tea’s ad, to which ShemarooMe’s ad responds, “Toh masala chai ke saath ek masala movie ho jaye?”
Instead of stealing the thunder of Society Tea’s ad, ShemarooMe’s ad, executed by Ogilvy Mumbai, builds on the message and makes both these ads more eye-catching.
