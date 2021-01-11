When singer Badshah rapped the mutual funds disclaimer

It was an impromptu moment on the `The Kapil Sharma Show’ and sounded much clearer than the speedy voice-over seen in TV ads.
Do you remember those poems you had to learn in school and then recite them in front of the class? The mutual fund (MF) investment disclaimer is the adult version of that. And in both cases, the rush to finish is so intense that the listeners are often unable to hear the last bits of what you’re trying to say.
The MF disclaimer goes somewhat like this: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.
It’s an important disclaimer because if one isn’t aware of it, he or she stands to lose money and may probably end up suing the MF company.
So, it was refreshing to see singer Badshah (real name Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) rap the disclaimer on the January 9 episode of `The Kapil Sharma Show’. Listening to the MF disclaimer in such a different manner was quite something. You can watch the rap part from 35.40 minutes here.
The Association of Mutual Funds India (AMFI), an industry standards organisation that aims to promote MFs, has been behind many MF ads we’ve seen over the last few years. The disclaimer at the end of the ad has become as popular as the ad itself.
Now, imagine the AMFI choosing to rope in Badshah as its next endorser; that will be one big investment.