When the lights go out, VML shows the madness after a power and inverter failure

We are so immersed in technology that even the slightest disturbance can turn us from our composed selves into our worst nightmares.
WPP-owned ad agency VML has tapped into this truth with a three-film campaign for Exide Inverter Battery.
One film shows a family transforming into Yamraj’s household as the heat becomes unbearable after a power and inverter failure. In others, the same home turns into a fish market and even a haunted house.
“With advanced PLEX technology and a 100% Copper transformer, it’s designed to take the load and keep your life running smoothly, no matter what,” reads the brand’s note on YouTube, positioning itself as the protector during power cuts.
The idea of “you become something else when X happens” is familiar. Snickers’ iconic “You’re not you when you’re hungry” campaign made it global, and in India, it once had Sonam Kapoor playing the hungry alter ego.
