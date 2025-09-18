When the lights go out, VML shows the madness after a power and inverter failure

We are so immersed in technology that even the slightest disturbance can turn us from our composed selves into our worst nightmares.

WPP-owned ad agency VML has tapped into this truth with a three-film campaign for Exide Inverter Battery.

One film shows a family transforming into Yamraj’s household as the heat becomes unbearable after a power and inverter failure. In others, the same home turns into a fish market and even a haunted house.

“With advanced PLEX technology and a 100% Copper transformer, it’s designed to take the load and keep your life running smoothly, no matter what,” reads the brand’s note on YouTube, positioning itself as the protector during power cuts.

The idea of “you become something else when X happens” is familiar. Snickers’ iconic “You’re not you when you’re hungry” campaign made it global, and in India, it once had Sonam Kapoor playing the hungry alter ego.



Credits

Client – Exide

Brand – Exide Home

Agency – VML India

National Creative Director – Arjun Mukherjee

Senior Creative Director – Anurag Acharya

Creative Director – Sourish Mitra

Senior Copywriter – Asmi Mitra

Managing Partner – Ayan Chakraborty

Client Servicing Director – Sreemoyee Chakraborty

Account Executive – Sulagna Mukhopadhyay

Production House – Sureshot Productions

Executive Producer – Arindam Chakraborty

Director – Vivek Dubey

DOP – Anurag Solanki

Music Director – Aman Pant

First AD – Sahil Anant