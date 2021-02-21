When the Red and the White ball complained about "Pinkesh" in Star Sports’ new spot

It’s about the upcoming day-night Test match between India and England at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium where a pink ball will be used.
Star Sports’ new ad before the third Test between India and England plays on the tropes of the Gujarati accent and how the people of the state address each other.
35-second long, we see a red ball (used for Test cricket) and white ball (used in one-day internationals and T20s) talk about how the young “Pinkesh” (pink ball) has taken over their trade at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium which will host the third Test starting from 24 February 2020. It is the only day-night one, between India and England; all day-night Test matches use a pink ball.
Star Sports also released a lyric video called “Amdavad Taiyar Che” which served as a call for celebration as Ahmedabad’s Motera will be hosting the remaining two Test matches of the four-match Test series.
It’s also a special occasion for the stadium because it is the first international match it will host post its reconstruction; it is now the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh beating the 1.024 lakh of Melbourne's MCG.