Which areas of the ad industry are most/least likely to be crippled by COVID-19?

We had a word with Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network India. He says all business irrespective of the category they fall in are getting affected by the spread of the virus. “When we speak of advertising, definitely overall spends are getting affected. What's being affected the most are the places where there is more personal contact, say events, seminars, activation activities, sports. Like, the IPL has now been postponed to April 15; we can only wait and see if it will be further pushed down the calendar. The first casuality definitely is over there because whatever was planned has either been postponed or is being reworked.”