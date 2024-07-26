WHILL India signs Ashish Vidyarthi as brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Partnership aims to extend brand's mobility solutions nationwide, ensuring accessibility for all.
Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has partnered with WHILL India, a provider of personal mobility solutions, to transform the Indian personal mobility vehicle market. This partnership aims to improve accessibility and quality of life for individuals nationwide.
This collaboration aims to create new vehicles that are safe, easy to handle, and can work well in different places.
"We are excited to collaborate with Ashish Vidyarthi, a champion of social causes. Our shared vision is to make personal mobility a reality for all Indians, ensuring that mobility becomes a right, not a privilege. We look forward to a transformative journey ahead" said Martin Cyril, vice-president of sales, WHILL India.
The partnership seeks to expand the reach of WHILL's mobility vehicles across India, making personal mobility accessible to all, regardless of physical limitations or mobility challenges. By promoting independence and freedom of movement, WHILL strives to empower individuals and enhance their quality of life.
"I am thrilled to partner with WHILL, a brand that shares my passion for innovation and inclusivity. Together, we aim to create a significant impact in the lives of Indians, enabling them the freedom to move freely as well as confidently and live life to the fullest” said Ashish Vidyarthi.