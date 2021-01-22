Whirlpool appoints Lowe Lintas as its brand communication partner

Delighted about the win, Naveen Gaur, Deputy CEO, Lowe Lintas said: “The core of the brief from Whirlpool was very clear - to help them become the category leader in coming years with a strong focus on digital. The foundation for our strategic thinking and approach included the agency’s digital tool called Intent Optimiser coupled with our capability to stitch up a hyper-bundled solution for the brand. Our expertise of being able to bring a new age, contemporary and truly integrated solution was what won the hearts of the Whirlpool leadership.”