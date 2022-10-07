Whirlpool rolls out its #Freshisintheair campaign with a new ad featuring the Ozone Air Refresh Technology

The film showcases the power of Ozone air to gently refresh your clothes without the use of water or detergent in an eyecatching manner. Using mesmerising visuals and the popular song "Hawa Hawai" the television commercial depicts the clothes skydiving, romancing and dancing in the sky. A fantastical world is created, which then seamlessly transitions into the wash cycle of the Whirlpool Xpert Care washing machine. The visuals will keep you enthralled and the music will keep you addicted, making this an iconic and memorable ad similar to the ones from Whirlpool in the past.