Whirlpool rolls out its #Freshisintheair campaign with a new ad featuring the Ozone Air Refresh Technology

The film is live across Television and Digital platforms in the southern states during this festive period.
Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, today unveils a new TVC to showcase its recently launched Front Load washing machines - XpertCare range. Featuring the innovative Ozone Air Refresh technology, that enables you to Air Refresh your cherished clothes without using any detergent or water*
The film showcases the power of Ozone air to gently refresh your clothes without the use of water or detergent in an eyecatching manner. Using mesmerising visuals and the popular song "Hawa Hawai" the television commercial depicts the clothes skydiving, romancing and dancing in the sky. A fantastical world is created, which then seamlessly transitions into the wash cycle of the Whirlpool Xpert Care washing machine. The visuals will keep you enthralled and the music will keep you addicted, making this an iconic and memorable ad similar to the ones from Whirlpool in the past.
Commenting on the campaign, Vasudha Misra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, “It has been a pleasure working with a marquee brand like Whirlpool, which exemplifies expertise in the field of home solutions for everyday care for their consumers. With the launch of their incredible Xpert care range came the challenge of producing something different that justifies the unique Ozone Air Refresh technology. Therefore, we decided to showcase this one of kind offering through captivating visuals and a well-loved melody to create a fantastical world of clothes dancing in the air, which effortlessly morphs into the wash cycle of the Whirlpool Xpert Care washing machine”.
Commenting on the same, KG Singh, vice president -marketing, Whirlpool of India, said, “Whirlpool has created some of the most iconic and loved ads on Indian Television. With launch of the breakthrough new Ozone Air Refresh Technology, we wanted to create an ad which would not only bring alive the magic of the technology but also be memorable and enjoyable. We believe that with its breakthrough visuals and catchy music, this ad will build an instant connect with our consumers”.