Whisper ropes in Jemimah Rodrigues to spotlight period panty for match days and beyond

Period days shouldn’t come in the way of how a girl moves, plays, studies or lives her life. From early morning workouts and packed college schedules to match days and travel plans, today’s girl needs period protection that can keep up with her pace. Keeping this belief at the heart of its innovation, Whisper, the feminine hygiene brand with Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues spotlights the Whisper Period Panty, a modern day period care solution designed for comfort and everyday movement.

Pads, often come with the concern of leaks and stains, and are at times uncomfortable to wear as they bunch or move from place, making girls and women adjust their lifestyles on period days. The Whisper Period panty is designed like a panty, which gives full coverage, while not bunching, moving so one does not have to worry about leaks and stains.

Joining Whisper as part of this association, Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues features in the brand’s communication for the Whisper Period Panty. The partnership focuses on highlighting period care solutions designed to fit into everyday routines, while also encouraging more open conversations around periods and the evolving needs of girls today.

Giving her perspective, Jemimah shared, “When you are batting for your country, the last thing you want is to worry about your periods. Your game needs your focus and your period product needs to deliver on that. I love that the Whisper Period Panty is made for continuous absorption all day supporting me from morning to night, while giving me 360 degree protection. It is comfortable and easy to wear and lets me focus on what I’m doing, whether that’s playing a match, training, or just getting through a busy day. Periods are a normal part of life, and we need solutions that fit into our routine and not vice versa. Kyunki ab Mudna Nahi, Bas Udna Hai”

Speaking on the association, Girish Kalyanaraman, vice president and category head – Feminine Care, Procter & Gamble India said, “At Whisper, we believe that period care should evolve with the lives of girls and women today. From first periods to college life and active routines, their needs are changing, and our innovations reflect that. The Whisper Period Panty is designed to offer dependable protection with comfort even on heavy flow days, allowing girls to go about their day with confidence and ease. Our association with Jemimah Rodrigues brings this belief to life, as she truly represents a generation that refuses to look back because of periods.”

The association is further brought to life through a film as a part of their campaign ‘AB Mudna Nahi, Udna Nahi’ featuring Jemimah Rodrigues, which highlights how the Whisper Period Panty fits seamlessly into Jemimah’s fast-paced life, enabling her and every girl to stay protected, comfortable and confident through their period days, without missing a beat.