Whisper's latest campaign educates young girls in schools about early onset of periods

Rajdeepak Das, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe – South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett - South Asia said, “Our ongoing research about the changing conversations around menstruation identified a glaring anomaly - girls today are getting their periods much earlier than before. However, they are being educated about periods at a much later stage or oftentimes not at all. Whisper and Leo Burnett have been on a journey to keep girls in school for a long time and we wanted to bridge this gap. Our latest work talks to the 8-year-olds in a language they can understand, with a heartwarming song that teaches them that getting periods means they are healthy. The goal is to not just teach the little girls but also use the song as a tool to equip her ecosystem- parents and educators, enabling them to teach periods in an empowering manner.”