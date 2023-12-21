Whistle launches mute films to unveil its invisible teeth aligners

Santosh Padhi (Paddy), chief creative officer, W+K, added, “The idea was born out of a human insight/truth, people who don’t have seemingly perfect teeth tend to be introverts with minimal participation in conversations as they feel embarrassed. We decided to celebrate this problem in a cheeky memorable way, just the way young folks like it. Icing on the cake is the music for the campaign which was created with a small little instrument called Morchang, which is played with teeth, originally a discovery of folk music of Rajasthan region.”