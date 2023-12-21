Whistle launches mute films to unveil its invisible teeth aligners

The campaign is crafted by Wieden+Kennedy India.
Whistle, the cosmetic dentistry brand, in partnership with Clove, a dental chain, ventured into the domain of invisible aligners in September 2023. Drawing from consumer insights and interviews, Whistle discovered that young adults, navigating a world obsessed with glamour and first impressions, often feel embarrassed by their imperfections.
Wieden+Kennedy India responded to this insight by creating compelling films that addresses how Whistle can assist in addressing teeth imperfections, which often result in embarrassment and a dent in confidence.
The narrative revolves around an individual striving to navigate daily tasks but facing challenges due to this unique issue.
W+K is also behind the brand name, baseline and the new brand/visual identity which will pan out at different touch points along the film campaign.
Commenting on the campaign, Amar Singh, chairman and CEO, Clove Dental, said, “Explaining the need and benefits of a new product in a new category is a challenging job. W+K team understood the product and researched consumer needs and developed a great campaign”.
Santosh Padhi (Paddy), chief creative officer, W+K, added, “The idea was born out of a human insight/truth, people who don’t have seemingly perfect teeth tend to be introverts with minimal participation in conversations as they feel embarrassed. We decided to celebrate this problem in a cheeky memorable way, just the way young folks like it. Icing on the cake is the music for the campaign which was created with a small little instrument called Morchang, which is played with teeth, originally a discovery of folk music of Rajasthan region.”
Credits-
Creative team: Santosh Padhi, Anuja Kanure
Account management: Shreekant Srinivasan, Snigdha Jha, Preksha Shinde, Raghav Bahl Planning: Anirban Roy
Production House: LoudMouth
Director: Aakash Bhatia
Producer: Monisha Khanna