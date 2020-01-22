White Rivers Media wins digital duties for Times Network English Entertainment cluster

The account shall be handled out of the agency’s head office in Mumbai.
White Rivers Media, an independent, full-service digital creative agency founded in 2012, is now the social media and digital marketing partner for Times Network’s English entertainment channels.
As per the requisites of the mandate, White Rivers Media will curate social, creative and digital strategies for Movies Now, MN+, MNX and Romedy Now. The account shall be handled out of the agency’s head office in Mumbai.
Commenting upon the association, Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive officer & co-founder, White Rivers Media, said, “Times Network is known for disruptive marketing. Each of the channels within its English entertainment cluster has created a distinctive niche for itself. With our digital & creative understanding, as well as our MarTech and social prowess, we see this as a great opportunity for effective storytelling – one where Content, Technology, and Data comes together to help the channels reach out to their respective audiences.