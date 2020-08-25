White Rivers Media bags the digital marketing mandate for Mid-day’s #MadeInMumbai campaign

The mandate includes social media, creative and digital marketing part for the digital campaign of Mid-day’s online tabloid.
White Rivers Media, an independent, full-service digital creative agency established in 2012, has been announced as the social media, creative and digital marketing partner for the digital campaign of Mid-day’s online tabloid. With the vision of bringing global digital marketing trends to India, White Rivers Media creates innovative digital solutions for Indian brands and international brands in the country.
Mid-Day has been a sturdy and reliable news source for 41 years. Staying one step ahead, Mumbai’s favourite newspaper has now added yet another string to its bow by launching its interactive digital tabloid on mobile. #MadeInMumbai captures the city’s pulse and paves way for a new wave of digital reporting.
Rachna Kanwar, COO Digital Media, Radio City and Mid-day said, “We are extremely proud to launch Mid-day digital tabloid, an industry first initiative. Over the last 41 years, Mid-day has been a strong resonance of Mumbai City, with its engaging, reliable and credible content about the city at large. In the past 4 months of lockdown, we are proud to expand our reach to an audience of 10 crore readers consuming Mid-day and Gujarati Mid-day on their smartphones. The interactive digital tabloid, is a perfect mix of technology and content layered with innovation to give the readers an engaging experience at an unbeatable price of ₹1 per day. We are happy to associate with White Rivers Media, who have helped us curate the campaign and create the right buzz on social media.”
Shrenik Gandhi, the co-founder and chief executive officer of White Rivers Media says, “It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with a leading Mumbai Daily and promote progressive change. Mid-day’s campaign is an important step towards the evolution of print. So, to have the opportunity of being associated with the industry’s best and promote nationwide change keeps us thrilled.”