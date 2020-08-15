White Rivers Media Launches 101 Marketing Insights for the Post-pandemic World

"The pandemic has been our time to learn. Our anniversary, however, presented the perfect opportunity to celebrate those learnings. So here we are, taking a humble initiative to string that knowledge together and impart it to the entire marketing ecosystem. Our compilation of '101 Marketing Insights' is a handbook for marketing in the post-pandemic world with opinions from India's most recognised and celebrated marketing leaders; we thank each one of them for contributing. However, we are not only focused upon catalysing effective change within the digital ecosystem and prepare it for a new world. We are also ensuring that the new world is a better place for everyone to live in. Our Better World Initiative takes us one step closer to fulfilling the objective," said the Co-founders Shrenik Gandhi & Mitesh Kothari.