White Rivers Media led campaigns for Frooti, Dettol and boAt in 2023's Q4

The agency won more than 25 business accounts in the last quarter of 2023.
White Rivers Media, an integrated creative digital agency, earned over 200 awards and 16 ‘Agency of the Year’ titles in 2023 with its research-based and tech & culture-led creative strategies.
In Q4, WRM crafted campaigns for Frooti, Dettol, Tata NourishCo, Astral, Crunchyroll India, boAt, Pass Pass Pulse, Chingles, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Zoomcar, Radico Khaitan amongst others.
The agency grew on the back of generative AI activations, trend-setting influencer-brand integrations and evocative digital films, delivering a diverse set of strategic and tactical campaigns for brands across categories.
In 2023, it launched WRM Digital Studios, a digital-first production arm. The studio brought to life Astral Foundation’s initiative to support Rajasthan’s eco-feminist Piplantri village, a drought-proof oasis that celebrates the birth of its daughters by planting saplings.
Swiggy Dineout captured hearts in the cluttered Indian festive season with the #TogetherWaliDiwali film and Reliance Jewels adorned its new collections with films that rekindled India's love for traditional art, conceptualised and produced by WRM.
It produced the #DettolProtectsTomorrow digital film, to encourage the nurturing of childhood curiosity and learning, empowering today's parents to let their children explore without fear of germs, with the protection of Dettol.
WRM in collaboration with the curativity platform created from scratch the identity of ‘Say Never’, the brand-new caffeine-based energy drink from Tata NourishCo.
The agency is also entrusted with expanding Frooti's online presence, while tailoring a bespoke short-video content strategy for Zoomcar. In addition, the agency succeeded in building the AI and CGI arena with content envisioned and engineered for DS Group's Pulse Candy, Zee5 Global, and Universal Pictures India amongst many others.
WRM brought the multicultural international dance group The Quick Style to the country on multiple occasions, with their most viral piece of content coming from the boAt collaboration. The agency also collaborated with boAt to bring global YouTube superstar IShowSpeed to India, who thoroughly enjoyed getting caught up in World Cup fever.
Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer, WRM, said, “2023 has been a transformative year for us and for advertising as a whole. We made our aspiration of making WRM a nationwide tech-first creative powerhouse a reality. Given that generative AI is fundamentally altering global creative business models, I am grateful to all our clients who recognise our ability to ensure their brands set pace.”
WRM splashed a larger-than-life Gadar 2 mural on Mumbai’s tapestry for Zee Studios, crafted a unique Oppenheimer experience on WeTransfer for Universal Pictures India and spearheaded digital promotions for some marquee shows from Sony LIV and Amazon miniTV.