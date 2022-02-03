WhiteHat Jr promotes music learning for all ages through its new campaign

Featuring actor Hrithik Roshan, the leading edtech platform's ads encourage people to learn to play a musical instrument.
While growing up, there are various hobbies that one is passionate about. But some end up falling apart, as time goes by. Have you ever felt that you could still be the one playing the guitar at a house party? Or, you could impress your friends and family by playing the piano. Learning to play a musical instrument happens to be one of the most common desires for most people.
With its latest campaign, leading edtech platform WhiteHat Jr aims to dispel the notion that age is a hurdle when it comes to learning something new, as it launches ‘Live Online 1:1 Music classes’ for adults too. Anybody, irrespective of their age, can learn to play the guitar, or the piano. With skilled musicians as teachers, the course offering is personalised, as per the learner’s music goal.
In the two ads, actor Hrithik Roshan is seen realising his unfulfilled dream of learning to play the guitar. In the first film, he gets inspired by a young kid, and becomes the protagonist himself in the second one by letting his colleagues know that ‘Music Seekhne Ki Koi Umar Nahi Hoti’.
The campaign was conceptualised by WhiteHat Jr’s brand team, produced by Dora Digs, and directed by Robby Grewal. The music was composed by leading music director Sneha Khanwalkar.
Commenting on the campaign, Akshay Sengupta, VP & head of brand marketing, WhiteHat Jr, said, “We hope that with this campaign, everyone realises that it’s never too late to chase your passion. What one needs, is the zeal to #PickItUp. This series is a motivation for those individuals, who have, at some point in their lives, wished to learn a musical instrument, but were never able to….”