Who the hell is Donald Joshi?

We reached out to Deepak Nair, head of marketing, JP Infra (Mumbai) to understand why a real estate developer would choose to go with such an ad campaign. He told afaqs! that most real estate companies often use stock images to promote their offerings but JP Infra wanted to stand out and break the clutter. "We thought about the individual who would buy our property and imagined what he would like to do. That is how we came up with the idea of creating a character to talk to people and that's why we created Donald Joshi," he says.