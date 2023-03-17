Why are satellites delivering orders for Swiggy?

The food delivery aggregator Swiggy has swapped the two wheeler icon on its delivery map with a satellite. Here is why.
SonyLIV is now streaming the second season of its original biographical series Rocket Boys. In a bid to promote the tv show, the OTT platform has tied-up with food delivery aggregator Swiggy, for a quirky promotional effort.
The story of the series revolves around two real life scientists, Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, who created a satellite programme that kickstarted a range of tech advancements in the country.
Swiggy’s promotional spin for the series comes as a subtle change to the way its app operates. The delivery app has swapped its two wheeler icon, that appears on the tracking map, with a satellite.
The promotional integration between SonyLIV and Swiggy has been conceptualised and executed by the media agency mSix&Partners. The intent here, as it appears, is to draw correlation between the series’ inspiration from Indian satellite programmes, and the way delivery apps use GPS tech for tracking orders.
In addition to the icon swap, the order status page of the app also shows a dedicated poster for Rocket Boys 2, that directs users to either the series on SonyLIV app, or prompts them to download the OTT app.
Besides Swiggy, SonyLIV has also tied up with e-grocery platform Zepto to amp up the awareness for the second season of Rocket Boys. A poster of the tv show can be spotted on the platform’s ‘Order Status’ page.
This isn’t the first time Swiggy’s two wheeler icon has been leveraged for a promotional operation. Previously, the brand had swapped its two-wheeler icon with a dragon, hyping up the new Game of Thrones Spin-off, House of the Dragon.
More recently, the two-wheeler icon on the Swiggy’s delivery map was also replaced temporarily by an Oscar award, in a bid to celebrate the historic Oscar wins by movies ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.