Why be rude, questions Milind Soman as he promotes three new Bella Vita fragrances

The brand has released three ad films featuring its brand ambassador as a fortune teller.
Six months after signing actor/model Milind Soman as its brand ambassador, Bella Vita Organic has released three ads for its fragrances with the actor on its social media channels.
Soman, seen as a fortune teller in all three films, provides an aromatic solution to people's various problems.
The first spot shows him offering a couple, preparing for a job interview, "CEO Man and Woman Eau De Parfum". He peps them to take charge in the rat race, or they "... could just keep calm and own the moment like you own the company with CEO Men and Women with Bella Vita luxury."
The second ad focuses on the Bella Vita Organic Rose Woman wherein Soman helps a young lady impress her mother-in-law with the perfume. The third film, "Why be Rude?", is released to promote the fragrance OUD.