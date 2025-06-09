Why is Karan Johar talking about 'Skinsurance' in Oxylife's latest campaign?

Dabur India has collaborated with Karan Johar for a new campaign titled 'Skinsurance with Oxylife', launched to support its Oxylife Salon Professional brand. This campaign introduces two new facial treatment kits, Intense Bright and Sensi-Care, which are part of the brand's Derma Essence Range.

The campaign features a video where Johar is seen addressing rumors, subsequently revealing the 'Skinsurance' concept. This concept is presented as a wordplay on skin and insurance, used to position Oxylife's facial treatments as offering protection and care for skin radiance. Johar states that these advanced facial treatments, which combine scientific and natural elements, provide a sense of skin protection and well-being.

On his collaboration with Oxylife for the campaign, Karan Johar said: “When I heard the word ‘Skinsurance’, I thought - now that’s my kind of insurance! Radiance is an asset, and it deserves full coverage. I had a fabulous time lending my face (and my drama) to a campaign that fuses skincare with storytelling - and a whole lot of radiance.”

"With the launch of our new range of Advanced Facial Treatment Kits under the Oxylife Salon Professional portfolio, we are strategically expanding our presence in the premium salon skincare segment. This launch reaffirms our commitment to offering dermatologist-inspired, professional-grade solutions tailored to modern skincare needs. Karan Johar is the perfect face for our ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’ campaign. His distinctive wit, flair, and cultural influence elevate this campaign beyond a traditional product launch - transforming it into a compelling narrative that sparks curiosity and fuels conversation. With this collaboration, Oxylife enters a bold new era of modern brand storytelling - where skincare meets storytelling, & innovation meets influence." Abhishek Jugran, executive vice president, marketing, Dabur India said.

The new salon-exclusive facial kits promise dermatologist-inspired care, combining modern skincare science with results that offer instant and lasting radiance. To introduce the range, Oxylife deployed a bold, digital-first campaign that captured public imagination with viral whispers of Karan Johar “insuring his face.”

Virat Khanna, head, Skin Care, Dabur India added: "With the launch of our new Oxylife Salon Professional Facial Kits, the ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’ campaign is set to redefine salon skincare by seamlessly blending high-performance products with culturally resonant storytelling. Our collaboration with Karan Johar adds a touch of glamour that sits well with the premium positioning of our facial kits. Powered by new-age ingredients known for their instant yet long-lasting results, our facial kits not only raise the bar for efficacy but also cater to the evolving skincare needs of today’s discerning consumers."

“With a strong focus on digital storytelling, the ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’ campaign allowed us to connect with skincare-savvy audiences through platforms they trust and content they love. From meme culture, Bollywood pages to influencer engagement, every touchpoint was designed to spark conversation and drive relevance for Oxylife among today’s digitally native beauty consumers", Jasleen Kohli, digital lead, home & personal care, Dabur India said.